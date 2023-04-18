Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Down 26.8% in March

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 163,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,208,000 after buying an additional 183,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,811,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. 22,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

