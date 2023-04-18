Sapphire Price Tops $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Sapphire has a market cap of $47.67 million and approximately $10,918.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.46 or 0.06944816 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00070369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,307,396,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,807,013 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

