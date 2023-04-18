Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Shares of SARTF stock remained flat at $360.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.35 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

