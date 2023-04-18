SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

Shares of SaverOne 2014 stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. SaverOne 2014 has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

