Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

