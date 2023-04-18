Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2,116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,713 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. 1,779,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,418. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

