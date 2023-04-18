Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in March

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,516,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,389 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,462. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

