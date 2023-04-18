Seiren Games Network (SERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 58.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $435.60 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

