Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.9 days.

Shawcor Stock Performance

SAWLF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 23,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAWLF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

