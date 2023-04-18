Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 462,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.28. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.46. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 43.92% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

