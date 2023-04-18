Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Rises By 34.1%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 604,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 110.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the third quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Stock Performance

ASLE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. 141,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. AerSale has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerSale Company Profile

ASLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.