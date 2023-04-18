Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Expands By 69.7%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 421,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.