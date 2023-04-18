Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Expands By 69.7%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 421,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Almaden Minerals

Several research firms have issued reports on AAU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

