Short Interest in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Grows By 70.9%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.3 %

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 182,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,681. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

