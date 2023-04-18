Short Interest in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Increases By 25.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.
RNA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 327,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.09.
In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,121 shares of company stock worth $336,584 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
