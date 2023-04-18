Short Interest in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Increases By 25.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

RNA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 327,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,121 shares of company stock worth $336,584 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

