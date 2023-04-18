Short Interest in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Drops By 15.4%

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,942,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,296,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,078.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

BOWFF stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

