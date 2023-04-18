Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Declines By 16.8%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 11,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,583. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

