Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Grows By 51.9%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
About CB Scientific
