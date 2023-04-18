Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Grows By 51.9%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.