Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Grows By 20.0%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

CVALF stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 324. Covalon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

