Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Expands By 74.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of DDL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 136,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 248.85%. The firm had revenue of $899.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 112.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,952,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $4,354,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 262,770 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $779,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Articles

