Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Expands By 74.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of DDL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 136,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 248.85%. The firm had revenue of $899.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
