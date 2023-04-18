Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Drops By 41.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $50.79 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $75.23.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
