Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Increases By 21.3%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,500. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.