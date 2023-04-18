Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Grows By 20.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dowa has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

About Dowa

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

