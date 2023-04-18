Short Interest in Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Rises By 68.1%

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Global X CleanTech ETF alerts:

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC remained flat at $15.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

Global X CleanTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.