Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Decreases By 43.2%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 264,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNLN remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 142,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

