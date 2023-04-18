Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases By 68.4%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,605,900 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 953,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.9 days.

IGM Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.74%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

