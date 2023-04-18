Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Increases By 68.9%

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JWACR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,137. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

