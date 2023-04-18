Short Interest in Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Expands By 66.7%

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Medallion Bank Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MBNKP traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.