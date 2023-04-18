Short Interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expands By 21.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 1,286,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.71. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.