Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Expands By 23.3%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 251,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is a boost from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

