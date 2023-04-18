Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Increases By 36.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 48,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.35.

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This is a positive change from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNNGY shares. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

