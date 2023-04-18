Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Declines By 22.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,462.0 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OVCHF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking

