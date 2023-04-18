Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Drops By 22.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Shares of PTRUF stock remained flat at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petrus Resources (PTRUF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.