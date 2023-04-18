Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Drops By 42.5%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of BIS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

