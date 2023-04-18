Short Interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Grows By 24.6%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 150,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Rekor Systems

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

