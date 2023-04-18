Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Grows By 36.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Seiko Epson had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

