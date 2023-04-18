Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Drops By 21.5%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Tian Ruixiang Trading Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ TIRX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.