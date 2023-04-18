Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 18.3%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.5 days.

Topcon Trading Up 0.7 %

Topcon stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Topcon has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

