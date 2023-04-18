Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Grows By 46.2%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NDP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

