Short Interest in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Grows By 19.9%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Veradigm by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 823,345 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,989,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at $10,584,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veradigm Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 805,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Veradigm

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

