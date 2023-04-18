Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 225,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,683. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $81.50.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.45 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.
Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.
