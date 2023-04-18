Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of PHPPY remained flat at $16.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $21.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signify from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Featured Stories

