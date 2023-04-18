Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stock Holdings in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IDME traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,108 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

About International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

(Get Rating)

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

