Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $28,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 108,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,200. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.