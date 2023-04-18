Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.10 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 289,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

