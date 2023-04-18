Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $6.76 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,992 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.15% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,893,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 368,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,869. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

