Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
REGL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,618 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.
About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
