Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

REGL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,618 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.