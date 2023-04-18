Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after buying an additional 475,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after buying an additional 356,177 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,774,000 after buying an additional 181,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after buying an additional 693,214 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,625,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. 530,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,375. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

