Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,299 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 1.72% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

NASDAQ:DVOL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

