Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $1.73 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 680,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,788. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.