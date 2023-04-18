Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $4.41 Million Position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 175,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
JUCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 181,038 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01.
Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile
