Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $4.41 Million Position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 175,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JUCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 181,038 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

